The governor of Jakarta is sentenced to two years in prison after he questioned a verse from the Quran.

Not long ago, Ahok, the governor of Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, was hoping to run for president.

But now, he is going to prison for two years.

Ahok has been convicted of blasphemy for questioning a verse in the Quran that deals with non-Muslim leaders.

The controversy led to weeks of sometimes violent protests.

But many human rights activists say he is innocent, and that the case was politically motivated.

So, what is the impact of this case for Indonesia's diverse society? And was the verdict politically motivated?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests:

Greg Fealy - Political analyst who specialises in Indonesian politics

Ian Wilson - Research fellow at the Asia Research Centre

Source: Al Jazeera News