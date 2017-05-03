Heads of states, business leaders and more than 1,000 participants are in the South African city of Durban.
Many of the officials attending this year's World Economic Forum on Africa come from countries with crippling unemployment and inflation. And even the host country is in the middle of economic and political upheaval.
Corruption is one of the biggest factors contributing to South Africa's deteriorating economy and President Jacob Zuma, who has been repeatedly accused of it, has been under pressure to do something about that.
Zuma signed a new law this week that aims to curb money laundering.
Are laws alone enough to fight money laundering and other forms of corruption?
Presenter: Martine Dennis
Guests:
Razia Kahn - head of Africa research at Standard Chartered Bank
Aly-Khan Satchu - emerging markets economist and CEO of Rich Management
Antony Goldman - CEO of the political risk consultancy Promedia
Source: Al Jazeera News