African leaders are meeting in South Africa this week to talk about revitalising their economies.

Heads of states, business leaders and more than 1,000 participants are in the South African city of Durban.

Many of the officials attending this year's World Economic Forum on Africa come from countries with crippling unemployment and inflation. And even the host country is in the middle of economic and political upheaval.

Corruption is one of the biggest factors contributing to South Africa's deteriorating economy and President Jacob Zuma, who has been repeatedly accused of it, has been under pressure to do something about that.

Zuma signed a new law this week that aims to curb money laundering.

Are laws alone enough to fight money laundering and other forms of corruption?

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

Razia Kahn - head of Africa research at Standard Chartered Bank

Aly-Khan Satchu - emerging markets economist and CEO of Rich Management

Antony Goldman - CEO of the political risk consultancy Promedia

Source: Al Jazeera News