Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was the first Egyptian president to visit Washington in almost eight years and he received a warm welcome by President Donald Trump.
It's a shift in US policy.
The Obama administration had a tense relationship with Sisi after he led the ousting of president Mohamed Morsi in 2013.
Issues ranging from military aid to fighting so-called terrorism were discussed as the presidents met at the White House on Monday.
So, does the US have a new approach to the Middle East? And what will Egypt's role be?
Presenter: Nick Clark
Guests:
Michele Dunne, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Dalia Fahmy, Egyptian Rule of Law Association.
Shibley Telhami, University of Maryland.
