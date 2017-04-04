In a shift of policy, Donald Trump gives the Egyptian president red-carpet treatment at the White House.

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was the first Egyptian president to visit Washington in almost eight years and he received a warm welcome by President Donald Trump.

It's a shift in US policy.

The Obama administration had a tense relationship with Sisi after he led the ousting of president Mohamed Morsi in 2013.

Issues ranging from military aid to fighting so-called terrorism were discussed as the presidents met at the White House on Monday.

So, does the US have a new approach to the Middle East? And what will Egypt's role be?



Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Michele Dunne, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Dalia Fahmy, Egyptian Rule of Law Association.

Shibley Telhami, University of Maryland.

Source: Al Jazeera News