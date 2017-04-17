A majority of Turkish voters have said 'yes' to constitutional changes that give more powers to the president.

Turkey's president has declared victory in Sunday's referendum that grants the presidential office sweeping new powers.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan says it is a historic decision.

Unofficial results show 51.4 percent of voters chose to change the constitution.

But opposition groups say they will challenge the result in court and some foreign observers have said the referendum fell short of international standards.

So what does the vote mean for Turkey's future and its relations with the European Union?

Source: Al Jazeera News