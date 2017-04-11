Venezuela's capital, Caracas, has seen almost daily demonstrations over the past week, some of which became violent.
Protesters say President Nicolas Maduro is inching towards tyranny, and they want him to resign.
But Maduro says the opposition is conspiring with foreigners to destabilise the country - an accusation he has made many times before.
If he does not go, what happens next?
Presenter: Laura Kyle
Guests:
Vanessa Neumann - founder and CEO of the political risk consulting firm Asymmetrica
Anatoly Kurmanaev - Venezuela reporter for the Wall Street Journal
Diego Arria - former Venezuelan ambassador to the United Nations
