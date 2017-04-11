Venezuela's embattled president refuses to step down as protests against his leadership continue to grow.

Venezuela's capital, Caracas, has seen almost daily demonstrations over the past week, some of which became violent.

Protesters say President Nicolas Maduro is inching towards tyranny, and they want him to resign.

But Maduro says the opposition is conspiring with foreigners to destabilise the country - an accusation he has made many times before.

If he does not go, what happens next?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Vanessa Neumann - founder and CEO of the political risk consulting firm Asymmetrica

Anatoly Kurmanaev - Venezuela reporter for the Wall Street Journal

Diego Arria - former Venezuelan ambassador to the United Nations

Source: Al Jazeera News