France is on high alert as voters head to the polls after an attack on Paris' most famous boulevard, the Champs Elysees.

Voters in France are set to cast their ballots to choose their next president.

But just days before the first round of voting, and during a prime time television debate between all 11 official candidates, Paris was once again targeted.

As details emerged about the shooting death of a policeman, political rivals cancelled their planned rallies, and put security on top of their agendas.

Could this latest attack help swing the pendulum in favour of the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen with her promise to crack down on "Islamic fundamentalism"?

Will the popular nationalist fervour sweeping other countries around the globe take hold in France?

And how will it affect Emmanuel Macron, another frontrunner, considered by some critics to be a soft touch on security?



Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Olivier Guitta, managing director, GlobalStrat

Jacques Reland, senior research fellow, Global Policy Institute

Nathalie Goulet, senator representing Orne, Normandy

