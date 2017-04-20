Two top Nigerian officials are suspended after bundles of cash were discovered in a Lagos flat.

Nigeria is one of the largest oil producers in the world. It is also one of the world's most corrupt countries.

Most of its population of more than 160 million see little of that wealth. Many are on the verge of starvation.

It is different for those at the top, however, and many are accused of stealing billions of dollars with impunity.

The national spy agency claimed $43m found in the luxury flat belonged to the organisation. But on Wednesday, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari suspended the head of the agency.

Buhari also acted against another senior civil servant accused of taking money meant to help feed the hungry and, instead, giving it to companies in which he had a personal interest.

The president has ordered an urgent investigation into the two cases -which, he says, are linked



Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

Garba Shehu - Spokesman for President Buhari.

Salaudeen Hashim - Senior Program Officer at the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, and NGO that works closely with Transparency International.

Antony Goldman - CEO of the political risk consultancy Promedia.

Source: Al Jazeera News