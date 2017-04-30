The Islamic Republic of Iran will hold presidential elections on Friday, May 19.

It's one of the most important elections in Iran in many years.

Millions of voters will head to the polls soon to decide if they will stick with President Hassan Rouhani - the man who signed Iran's controversial nuclear agreement with world powers - or give a chance to any of the five other main candidates challenging him.

The economy has been a big part of this election campaign.

Although it's been improving slightly, many say president Rouhani has not done enough to lower unemployment and increase trade.

Iran's president answers to the Supreme Leader - who is the head of the executive and judiciary branches - as well as commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

So, who will Iranians choose as their new president? And what are their expectations?

Presenter: Jane Dutton

Guests:

Saeed Barzin - Iran Analyst

Mohammad Marandi - Professor at the University of Tehran.

Aniseh Bassiri Tabrizi - Research Fellow at RUSI, the Royal United Services Institute.

Source: Al Jazeera