Convicted "terrorists" and so-called "radicals" in Britain to be moved to a special unit, separated from other inmates.

Some of Britain's highest security jails are planning to isolate so-called "Islamist terrorists".

The "prison within prison" is a government attempt to prevent the "radicalisation" of fellow inmates.

The first wing is set to open at Frankland jail, near the city of Durham in June.

The prison in the northeast of England houses criminals such as Michael Adebolajo, who hacked to death soldier Lee Rigby in London four years ago.

The issue of "prison radicalisation" has long been a concern to policymakers in Europe. But will separating inmates be effective in solving the problem?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Samir Puri, a lecturer on terrorism and counter-terrorism at King's College London

Anne Giudicelli, founder of Terrorisc, a security risk consultancy

Source: Al Jazeera News