Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen advance to run-off vote in May.

The two contenders for French president have now emerged and for the first time they will not come from either of the main parties.

Centrist Emmanuel Macron will take on far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the run-off election in two weeks. But this election is about more than just liberal versus conservative.

It is about being for or against the establishment, immigration, the European Union and globalisation.

What will a potential victory for Le Pen mean for France and Europe?



Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

Dominic Thomas - chairman of the department of French studies at the University of California - Los Angeles

Laura Slimani - city councilor in French city of Rouen and a former president of the Young Socialist Party in France

Matthew Goodwin - professor of politics and international relations at the University of Kent

Source: Al Jazeera News