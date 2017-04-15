North Korea holds a large military parade after US sends warships to the region.

Tension on the Korean peninsula has increased since US President Donald Trump threatened to act against North Korea's continued missile tests and nuclear ambitions.

The government in Pyongyang says it is ready to defend itself, even with nuclear weapons, against any aggression by the United States.

There have been concerns recently that the country is getting ready to launch another nuclear missile test.

On Saturday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watched as his military put on a large parade that featured what some are calling new intercontinental missiles.

What does this all mean for a region that is already on edge?

Presenter: Sohail Rahman

Guests:

Einar Tangen - China analyst and independent adviser to the Chinese government on economic development issues

Robert Kelly - professor of political science and diplomacy at Pusan National University

Graham Ong-Webb - research fellow in the institute of defence and strategic studies at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies

Source: Al Jazeera News