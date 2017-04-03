Human Rights Watch says Israel and Egypt are preventing researchers from entering Gaza to document alleged abuses.

The Gaza Strip is one of the most isolated places in the world.

The territory has been under Israeli blockade since Hamas seized control in 2007.

Almost two million Palestinians are cut off from aid, proper medical care and work outside the Strip.

Now, rights workers say they too are struggling to get into Gaza.

In a new report, Human Rights Watch (HRW) says investigators are repeatedly stopped for security reasons by both Israeli and Egyptian border guards.

The report also criticises Hamas for not complying with international investigations, which HRW says endangers both Palestinians and Israelis.

So, where does this leave a possible International Criminal Court investigation into alleged war crimes committed in Gaza?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Mitchell Barak - pollster and political analyst

Omar Shakir - Israel and Palestine director at Human Rights Watch

Source: Al Jazeera News