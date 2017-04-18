Rival Palestinian factions blame each other for electricity crisis which is putting patients' lives at risk.

The two million people of Gaza are already living in dire conditions due to a lack of clean drinking water, restriction of movement, and a high rate of unemployment.

Now, they have to survive on just four hours of electricity a day because there is no fuel for the power station.

Gaza's ruling faction Hamas has to rely on the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority (PA) in the West Bank to provide the fuel. Hamas, however, says it cannot afford to pay the taxes the PA charges.

The PA says Hamas is incapable of running the plant efficiently.

The ongoing spat suggests further political infighting between the two factions.

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Ahmed Yousef - Hamas official.

Mustafa Barghouti - Secretary-General of the Palestinian National Initiative.

Robert Piper - The UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Source: Al Jazeera News