Donald Trump sends an aircraft carrier to the Korean peninsula, raising tensions in the already volatile region.

The United States has rerouted several warships towards the western Pacific Ocean, after North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan.

The Carl Vinson strike group, which includes a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, was initially meant to be heading to Australia. Its new route is seen as a show of strength by the US, which is also putting pressure on regional powers.

President Trump has spoken to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about countering threats from North Kora.

And US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says China has agreed that action must be taken.

To what lengths will Washington go to remove a potential threat?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Jean Lee - Global fellow at the Woodrow Wilson Center

Victor Gao - Director of the China National Association of International Studies

Jim Walsh - Research associate at MIT's Security Studies Program

Source: Al Jazeera News