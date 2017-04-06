The US president is set to host China's Xi Jinping for the first time in what Trump is calling a 'difficult' meeting.

From stealing jobs to putting up trade barriers to manipulating currency, US President Donald Trump has accused China of being responsible for much of the economic woes in the US.

China's reluctance to rein-in North Korea and its expansionist designs in the South China Sea region also worry Washington.

And Beijing is wary of Trump's views on the one-China policy.

There are sharp divisions and Trump has already said on Twitter that Thursday's meeting between the two leaders will be a "difficult one".

So, can the business magnate drive a hard bargain with Chinese President Xi Jinping? And will the US president live up to his promise of a turnaround in relations?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

John E. Herbst - former American diplomat

Graham Ong-Webb - research fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies

Einar Tangen - China analyst

Source: Al Jazeera News