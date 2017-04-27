Chinese leaders say they are glad Washington is open to resolving tensions with Pyongyang through talks.

Chinese leaders say dialogue is the only way to resolve the Korean crisis.

The threat of more nuclear tests and missile launches is alarming many.

But there are concerns that a US missile defence shield in South Korea will endanger regional stability.

Beijing fiercely opposes the system, known as THAAD.

A diplomatic solution to the Korean crisis does seems possible and the Trump administration has signalled it is willing to try all non-military options.

Chinese leaders say they are glad that the US is open to resolving the tension through talks.

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

Einar Tangen - Political analyst

Gordon Chang - Author of 'Nuclear Showdown: North Korea Takes on the World'

BJ Kim - Former policy counsellor at the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy

Source: Al Jazeera News