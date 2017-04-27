Chinese leaders say dialogue is the only way to resolve the Korean crisis.
The threat of more nuclear tests and missile launches is alarming many.
But there are concerns that a US missile defence shield in South Korea will endanger regional stability.
Beijing fiercely opposes the system, known as THAAD.
A diplomatic solution to the Korean crisis does seems possible and the Trump administration has signalled it is willing to try all non-military options.
Chinese leaders say they are glad that the US is open to resolving the tension through talks.
Presenter: Martine Dennis
Guests:
Einar Tangen - Political analyst
Gordon Chang - Author of 'Nuclear Showdown: North Korea Takes on the World'
BJ Kim - Former policy counsellor at the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy
Source: Al Jazeera News