After 100 days in office, Donald Trump is the least popular US president in modern history.

Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States with fewer votes than his opponent.

And his approval ratings after 100 days are lower than any previous president. Critics say it's been a chaotic and controversial start, but consistent with his electioneering.

He's failed to fulfil some campaign promises and had to change his mind on others. And he's surprised the world with direct US intervention in the Syrian conflict and his warnings to North Korea.

He did say he wanted to shake up Washington, and by all accounts he has.

But where is he going to take the United States, and the rest of the world, over the next four years?

Presenter: Jane Dutton

Guests:

John Hudak, Deputy Director at the Center for Effective Public Management at the Brookings Institution

Raisa Sheynberg, former Director for International Economic Affairs at the National Security Council at the White House, under the Obama administration

Brad Thomas, Author of "The Trump Factor"

Source: Al Jazeera News