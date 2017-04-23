The United Kingdom is on course to break away from the European Union, so it is looking for economic and political opportunities elsewhere.
One important tool is the Commonwealth - an organisation made up of former British colonies created 87 years ago.
The British government says it will try to "revitalise" the Commonwealth and increase trade with its member states.
Can the Commonwealth help a post-Brexit UK economy?
Presenter: Sami Zeidan
Guests:
Alex Vines - head of the Africa programme at Chatham House
Sophie Gallop - teaching associate at the University of Birmingham
Murtala Touray - former senior west Africa analyst at IHS Global Insight
Source: Al Jazeera News