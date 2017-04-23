Britain is working to strengthen its economic and political ties with the Commonwealth.

The United Kingdom is on course to break away from the European Union, so it is looking for economic and political opportunities elsewhere.

One important tool is the Commonwealth - an organisation made up of former British colonies created 87 years ago.



The British government says it will try to "revitalise" the Commonwealth and increase trade with its member states.

Can the Commonwealth help a post-Brexit UK economy?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Alex Vines - head of the Africa programme at Chatham House

Sophie Gallop - teaching associate at the University of Birmingham

Murtala Touray - former senior west Africa analyst at IHS Global Insight

Source: Al Jazeera News