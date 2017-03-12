Turkey's President Erdogan is again infuriated as his ministers are barred from campaigning in Europe.

"Nazi remnants and fascists" is how Turkey's president describes the Dutch government - and he is promising retaliation.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan is furious because two Turkish government ministers were barred from holding political rallies in the Netherlands.

Dutch police dispersed protesters at the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam.

The Dutch government says foreign political rallies are banned by law and public disorder would be threatened, days before the general election in the Netherlands.

Erdogan wanted to drum up support among Turkish expatriates who are eligible to vote in next month's referendum on constitutional reforms.

A "yes" vote could see the president strengthen his grip on power.

So, how far will the referendum row go?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Professor Metin Atmaca - Ankara University

Joost Lagendijk - Former member of the European Parliament

Ulrich Brueckner - Stanford University

Source: Al Jazeera