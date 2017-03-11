They were not speaking to each other less than 18 months ago, but now the presidents of Russia and Turkish are praising their friendship.

Vladimir Putin welcomed Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Moscow on Friday, with the war in Syria dominating their talks.

The two leaders seem to have reconciled their differences with talk of renewed optimism about a possible peace deal in Syria.

Putin hailed their joint efforts in Syria while Erdogan said they have closed the gap to normalising relations.

Is this just a partnership of convenience? And how is that being viewed by Turkey's NATO allies and others?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Metin Gurcan - Al-Monitor's Turkey Pulse.

Sergey Strokan - Kommersant newspaper.

Lilit Gevorgyan - Political analyst.

