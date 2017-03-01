The US president spoke to Congress for the first time since taking office in January.

US President Donald Trump is known for giving speeches full of tangents and sidenotes - but he avoided them in his first speech to Congress.

Trump stayed on script as he spoke about NATO, immigration reform and overhauling Obamacare.

The most presidential and conciliatory public appearance yet is how some are describing it.

But critics say the change in tone will nor trickle down to government policy.

Will the speech change anyone's mind?

Presenter : Sami Zeidan

Guests :

Douglas Ollivant - senior national security fellow at New America Foundation

Scottie Nell Hughes - chief political correspondent for USA Radio Network

Barry Gardiner - British member of parliament

Source: Al Jazeera News