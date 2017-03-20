Opposition fighters launched brazen assault on the Syrian capital, seizing control of areas under government siege.

For most of the last six years of the war in Syria, the capital has been shielded from the destruction and desperation in much of the country.

However, rebels launched a surprise attack on government forces, making significant gains in the eastern part of the city.

The advance on Sunday was launched from the Jobar neighbourhood, linking it to Qaboun and other areas in the north that have been under government siege.

Syrian forces responded with air strikes, shelling, and sniper fire and the fighting came close to the Old City of Damascus.

Is it a serious blow to the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad? And could the rebels become even stronger?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Issam Al Reis - spokesman for the Free Syrian Army's Southern Front

Lina Khatib - head of the Middle East and North Africa Programme at Chatham House

Mamoun Abu Nowar - retired Jordanian air force general and military analyst

Source: Al Jazeera News