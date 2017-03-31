Major cabinet reshuffle prompts criticism from both ruling party members and the opposition amid economic turmoil.

South Africa's political and economic crisis has taken another twist.

President Jacob Zuma has sacked Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan just months after appointing him to the job.

Nine other ministers have also been fired in an unprecedented cabinet reshuffle.

Zuma's decision is facing strong criticism from both ruling party members and the opposition.

They are worried over South Africa's economy just at a time when many believed it was starting to stabilise.

But Zuma argues "radical socio-economic transformation" is urgently required to help lift South Africans out of poverty.

What is behind Gordhan's sacking? Does it reveal a deep division in the country?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Bongani Mbindwane - ANC-supporter, businessman and newspaper columnist

Lawson Naidoo - executive director of Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

Aly-Khan Satchu - CEO of Rich Management

Source: Al Jazeera News