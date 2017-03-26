Newly-appointed Prime Minister Saad Eddine el-Othmani has cobbled together a coalition to run the country.

After nearly six months without a government, the political stalemate in Morocco has finally ended.

Morocco's new Prime Minister Saad Eddine el-Othmani has agreed to form a coalition government with five other parties.

El-Othmani was appointed earlier this month after the king sacked el-Othmani's predecessor, Abdelilah Benkirane.

The charismatic and popular Benkirane failed to form a government after his PJD party won the most seats in last October's election.

Now that a new administration is being formed, how much influence will the coalition government have in a system where the king retains ultimate power?

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

Samir Bennis - editor of Moroccoworldnews.com

Driss Maghraoui - associate professor of history, politics and international relations at Al Akhawayn University in Ifrane.

Mohammed Masbah - associate fellow, Middle East and North Africa Programme at Chatham House

Source: Al Jazeera News