Cartel members are debating whether to extend a deal to reduce output.

The discussion was held in Kuwait, but its outcome could affect the entire world.

Oil producing countries are considering further cuts in output to try and force prices higher.

Ministers from both OPEC and non-OPEC countries met in Kuwait City on Sunday to review progress on an agreement, made in December, to cut production for six months.

They are due to meet again in April to decide if they want to extend that deal.

Kuwait, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates all expect further production cuts.

So, will the price of oil rise further? And how badly is OPEC being hurt by shale oil from the US?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Abdullah Baabood - director of the Gulf Study Center at Qatar University

Cornelia Meyer - energy expert

John Sfakianakis - former chief economic adviser at the Saudi ministry of finance

Source: Al Jazeera News