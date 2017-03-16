A new UN agency report says the Israeli government is imposing an 'apartheid regime' on the Palestinian people.

A new UN report has accused Israel of establishing an "apartheid regime that oppresses" the Palestinian people.

The report, published by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), condemned the Israeli government, saying it has violated international law and operated a system of divide and rule.

The office of the UN secretary-general, however, has distanced itself from the report. And the Israeli government said it is an attempt to smear the only "true democracy" in the Middle East.

So, will this UN report help or hinder the Palestinian cause?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Mustafa Barghouti - Leader of the Palestine National Initiative

Robbie Sabel - Professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a former legal adviser for the Israeli ministry of foreign affairs

Virginia Tilley - Co-author of the UN ESCWA report and a political science professor at Southern Illinois University

Source: Al Jazeera News