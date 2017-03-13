The Netherlands has long been known as a country of socially liberal values.
But the recent refugee crisis and anti-immigrant sentiments have led to the popularity of far-right groups.
On Wednesday, Dutch voters will decide between two starkly different candidates and parties.
The vote is one of several taking place across Europe this year - including in France, Germany and perhaps Italy.
And it will be the first test for how well far-right candidates will do.
Latest opinion polls suggest the Dutch People's Party for Freedom and Democracy led by Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and the far-right Party for Freedom led by Geert Wilders are in a tight race.
Both advocate very different agendas.
The People's Party is progressive on social issues and fiscal austerity.
While the far-right - whose leader has called Moroccan immigrants 'Scum' - wants to close mosques and pull the Netherlands out of the European Union.
So what will a possible far-right win mean for the Netherlands and Europe?
Presenter: Hazem Sika
Guests:
Jan Kleinnijenhuis - Professor at the Free University of Amsterdam
Saida Derrazi - Member of the Collective Against Islamophobia in the Netherlands
Matthijs Rooduijn - Political Sociologist at Utrecht University
Source: Al Jazeera