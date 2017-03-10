What will happen now that the country's highest court has upheld the impeachment and ouster of President Park Geun-hye?

South Korea's constitutional court has upheld the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.

A new presidential election is due to be held within 60 days.

The South Korean leadership is not only dealing with internal turmoil but growing tensions with North Korea too.

Following the latest North Korean ballistic missile tests, the deployment of a US missile defence system is causing alarm for Chinese leaders.

Who are the leading contenders for the South Korean presidency? And how will they manage relations in the region?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Bong Youngshik, Asan Institute for Policy Studies

Aidan Foster-Carter, University of Leeds

Andrei Lankov, Kookmin University

