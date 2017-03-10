South Korea's constitutional court has upheld the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.
A new presidential election is due to be held within 60 days.
The South Korean leadership is not only dealing with internal turmoil but growing tensions with North Korea too.
Following the latest North Korean ballistic missile tests, the deployment of a US missile defence system is causing alarm for Chinese leaders.
Who are the leading contenders for the South Korean presidency? And how will they manage relations in the region?
Presenter: Hazem Sika
Guests:
Bong Youngshik, Asan Institute for Policy Studies
Aidan Foster-Carter, University of Leeds
Andrei Lankov, Kookmin University
