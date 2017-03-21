FBI chief James Comey says his agency is investigating claims that Donald Trump worked with Russia to get elected.

Critics of US President Donald Trump have for months been saying that he worked with Russia to get elected.

The FBI chief James Comey says his agency is officially investigating that claim.

The White House insists the Trump campaign never coordinated with Russia. But there has been evidence that members of his campaign met Russian politicians and then lied about it.

Is politics at play? And how will this investigation affect President Donald Trump's White House?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Mark Jacobson - former adviser to former US Defence Secretary Ash Carter; specialist on American presidential transitions and national security

Glenn Carle - veteran of the CIA; former deputy national intelligence officer for trans-national threats on the National Intelligence Council

Michael O'Hanlon - senior fellow at Brookings Institution; co-director of its Centre on 21st Century Security and Intelligence

Source: Al Jazeera News