Critics of US President Donald Trump have for months been saying that he worked with Russia to get elected.
The FBI chief James Comey says his agency is officially investigating that claim.
The White House insists the Trump campaign never coordinated with Russia. But there has been evidence that members of his campaign met Russian politicians and then lied about it.
Is politics at play? And how will this investigation affect President Donald Trump's White House?
Presenter: Hazem Sika
Guests:
Mark Jacobson - former adviser to former US Defence Secretary Ash Carter; specialist on American presidential transitions and national security
Glenn Carle - veteran of the CIA; former deputy national intelligence officer for trans-national threats on the National Intelligence Council
Michael O'Hanlon - senior fellow at Brookings Institution; co-director of its Centre on 21st Century Security and Intelligence
Source: Al Jazeera News