ETA group said it was ready to hand over weapons to the Spanish government.

The Basque separatist group ETA has announced its decision to lay down its weapons by April 8.

The arrest of many of its leaders has weakened the organisation and the disarmament could lead to ETA being dissolved altogether.

Hundreds of people have been killed during the decades-long fight for an independent Basque state. Car bomb explosions and shootings targeted police, politicians and businessmen.

But as the police fought back and squeezed ETA's operations, the group has been forced to give up its violent campaign. It also lost public support.

Six years ago, ETA's leaders declared they would cease their armed struggle, but did not surrender weapons.

Spain's prime minister says the latest disarmament announcement should be unilateral.

Is it the end of their separatist fight?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Paddy Woodworth - journalist and expert on Spanish and Basque issues

Ramon Pacheco Pardo - senior lecturer at Kings College

Kristian Herbolzheimer - director at Conciliation Resources

Urko Aiartza - former senator of the Bildu pro-independence Basque coalition

Source: Al Jazeera News