A court in Egypt has ordered the release of former president Hosni Mubarak, after he was acquitted over 2011 killings.

Six years after an uprising that toppled him, Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak will now walk free.

On Monday, a prosecutor ordered his release from a military hospital prison.

This was just days after an appeals court acquitted him of ordering the killing of protesters during the 2011 uprising.

Mubarak served as Egypt's president for nearly three decades, but many viewed him as an autocratic leader who crushed dissent and embezzled millions of dollars for himself and his family.

So, what does this decision to set Mubarak free mean for the millions who revolted against him?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Samer Shehata - Associate Professor of Middle Eastern Politics in the Department of International and Area Studies at the University of Oklahoma

Timothy Kaldas - Non-Resident Fellow at Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy

Mohamed Soltan - A former political prisoner in Egypt and a Human Rights Advocate

Source: Al Jazeera News