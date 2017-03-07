US president issues new travel ban after courts struck down his previous order.

The executive order banning citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US was one of the most contentious decisions of Donald Trump's presidency.

It was met with fierce resistance in the form of protests across the country and was struck down by the courts.

On Monday, Trump signed off on a new ban that deals with some of the legal challenges that blocked the original immigration order.

He seems determined to push ahead with a policy he says will keep America safe.

Will it really prevent attacks on US soil if the order is not blocked again? Or will the ban split families and prevent people in genuine need from reaching safety.

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Leon Fresco - former deputy assistant attorney general in charge of immigration at US department of justice under Barack Obama's administration

Charlie Wolf - US political commentator based in the UK

Joanne Lin - senior legislative counsel with the ACLU

Source: Al Jazeera News