US President Donald Trump's links with Russia are under further scrutiny.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions faced a long and contentious confirmation hearing before taking office in February.

Now, Democrats and others are demanding his resignation. They say he lied under oath about two meetings with Russia's ambassador to Washington.

During his confirmation hearing in January, Sessions denied they had met.

However, after a US media report claimed otherwise, Sessions now admits that a meeting did take place, although he says the election campaign was not discussed.

He now says he will not be involved in any inquiry into Russia's links to the presidential election.

Democrats clearly smell blood but is Donald Trump right to call it a "witch-hunt"?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Melanie Sloan - Government Ethics specialist.

Bruce Fein - Former Associate US Deputy Director General.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst.

Source: Al Jazeera News