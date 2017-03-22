Google says it is adopting stricter advertising rules to combat harmful and inappropriate content.

Google is one of the biggest companies in the world, but that doesn't make it invincible.

The British government, and several big businesses including Audi and McDonalds, have pulled their advertising from Google sites like YouTube.

They have confronted the company for playing their ads next to videos they consider extreme - ones that promote violence or hate speech.

It is a situation that has global implications.

Google has already apologised and promised to take what it calls a tougher stance on hateful, offensive and derogatory content.

So, who's to decide which content should be removed?

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

Matthew Stender - Project Strategist for OnlineCensorship.org

Nishanth Sastry - Senior Lecturer in Infomatics at King's College London

Stephanie Hankey - Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Tactical Technology Collective

Source: Al Jazeera News