Google is one of the biggest companies in the world, but that doesn't make it invincible.
The British government, and several big businesses including Audi and McDonalds, have pulled their advertising from Google sites like YouTube.
They have confronted the company for playing their ads next to videos they consider extreme - ones that promote violence or hate speech.
It is a situation that has global implications.
Google has already apologised and promised to take what it calls a tougher stance on hateful, offensive and derogatory content.
So, who's to decide which content should be removed?
Presenter: Martine Dennis
Guests:
Matthew Stender - Project Strategist for OnlineCensorship.org
Nishanth Sastry - Senior Lecturer in Infomatics at King's College London
Stephanie Hankey - Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Tactical Technology Collective
Source: Al Jazeera News