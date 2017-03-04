The world's largest army is getting a spending rise but the seven percent increase is the smallest in years.

China's increasing annual military spending by seven percent, days after Donald Trump announced a 10 percent boost in the US defence budget.

The US president has criticised China's territorial disputes with its neighbours.

What message is China sending regionally and globally?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Einar Tangen - a political and economic affairs analyst

Richard Weitz - a senior fellow and director of the Centre for Political-Military Analysis with the Hudson Institute

Richard Bitzinger - a senior fellow at Nanyang Technological University

Source: Al Jazeera News