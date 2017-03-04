China's increasing annual military spending by seven percent, days after Donald Trump announced a 10 percent boost in the US defence budget.
The US president has criticised China's territorial disputes with its neighbours.
What message is China sending regionally and globally?
Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra
Guests:
Einar Tangen - a political and economic affairs analyst
Richard Weitz - a senior fellow and director of the Centre for Political-Military Analysis with the Hudson Institute
Richard Bitzinger - a senior fellow at Nanyang Technological University
Source: Al Jazeera News