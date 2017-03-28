Police in India's Uttar Pradesh have been closing dozens of slaughterhouses, leading to a meat shortage in the state that is home to 200 million people.
Politicians say the crackdown is about licenses, but government critics say it is about religion.
Muslims say they are being targeted.
Is it just about meat or an ominous indicator of rising Hindu nationalism?
Presenter: Martine Dennis
Guests:
Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay - author of Narendra Modi: The Man, the Times
Rana Ayyoub - journalist and author of The Gujarat File about Prime Minister Modi and the BJP
Source: Al Jazeera News