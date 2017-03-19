750,000 Iraqis are trapped in the western part of the city as Iraqi forces fight house to house to force ISIL out.

A humanitarian crisis on the verge of stretching aid agencies to breaking point - that's how the UN coordinator in Iraq describes the situation in western Mosul.

Around 150,000 Iraqis have been forced from their homes during the last month of fighting, with more expected.

Many have found shelter in camps, which aid workers say are overwhelmed.

Iraqi forces are battling ISIL in western areas of Mosul.

ISIL fighters are resisting with car bombs, snipers and drones laden with grenades to slow the Iraqi army advance.

Western Mosul, which includes the Old City, is densely populated with civilians who are caught in the cross-fire.

Will Mosul's liberation end the plight of the displaced?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Mouayad Al Windawi - Iraqi Center for Strategic Studies.

Melany Markham - Norwegian Refugee Council.

Renad Mansour - Chatham House

Source: Al Jazeera News