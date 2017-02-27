Acting president refuses to extend investigation into corruption scandal that led to impeachment of Park Geun-hye.

South Korea's acting president says prosecutors need to end their investigation into impeached President Park Geun-Hye. And they will be able to question her in person.

But did Hwang Kyo-ahn make this decision to help Park? Or to help himself?

He said that the investigation must end so that the country can move on. But opposition leaders say Hwang is trying to speed along the impeachment process so he can officially be elected president.

What is behind Hwang's decision to suspend the corruption investigation?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Hwang Jae-Wook - law professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul

Jean Lee - global fellow with the Wilson Centre in Washington DC

C Kim - South Korean businessman

