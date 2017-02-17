South Korea's big businesses known as chaebols have been largely credited for the country's economic strength, and it is considered an honour to be hired by these multinational companies.
But that reputation may now be taking a hit.
Several of South Korea's biggest businesses have been implicated in the corruption scandal which led to President Park Geun-hye's impeachment last year. And now Samsung's chief JY Lee has been arrested over graft allegations.
Presenter: Hazem Sika
Guests:
Byungtae Lee - professor at KAIST College of Business and an information technology business specialist
Aidan Foster-Carter - senior research fellow in Sociology and Modern Korea at Leeds University
Alex Jensen - journalist and radio talk show host based in South Korea
Source: Al Jazeera