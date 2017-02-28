Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has been away for weeks getting treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

President Muhammadu Buhari flew to the British capital London in mid-January to be treated for an undisclosed medical condition.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is temporarily leading the country.

But opposition leaders say Buhari has been out of the country for too long and he should resign.

What will this mean for Nigeria and the region?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Max Gbanite - counterrorism expert and the chairman of the Maximus Research and Analysis Centre

Manji Cheto - vice president of Teneo Intelligence

Source: Al Jazeera News