Pakistan is pointing the finger at its neighbour, Afghanistan, after one of the bloodiest weeks in recent memory.

Pakistan has seen one of the most violent weeks in recent memory. More than 100 people have been killed in a series of attacks.

A number of groups have been connected to the attacks in one way or another, ranging from ISIL and the Pakistani Taliban to a faction called Jamaat ul-Ahrar. Security forces have launched a nationwide crackdown, in which more than 100 suspected fighters have been killed.

The Pakistani government is pointing the finger at its neighbour, Afghanistan.

Islamabad accuses Kabul of not doing enough to go after armed groups that launch attacks in its territory.

Pakistan is demanding the government in Kabul take action against 76 fighters it says are hiding in the country. It has also fired rounds of artillery shells across the border.

So, how far will Pakistan go in its response?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Ayaz Wazir - former Pakistani ambassador to Afghanistan

Davood Moradian - director-general of the Afghan Institute for Strategic Studies

Kamal Alam - fellow at the Royal United Services Institute or RUSI

Source: Al Jazeera