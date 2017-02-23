Syrian government and opposition representatives are in Geneva for a new round of UN-sponsored negotiations.

The Syrian opposition says the fate of President Bashar al-Assad is on the agenda of the new talks on Syria's conflict in Geneva - something the government has refused to discuss.

The UN mediator Staffan de Mistura has played down expectations, saying that he does not expect a breakthrough.

He broke off a previous round of talks nine months ago because of an escalation in fighting.

Since then, Russian intervention has helped government forces to repel rebels.

So will the "Geneva 4" talks come to nothing just like before?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Louay Safi - Former Syrian opposition leader

Vladimir Sotnikov - Russia East-West Centre for Strategic Studies

Salman Shaikh - Chief executive, Shaikh Group and former U-N policy adviser

Source: Al Jazeera News