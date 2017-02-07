Israeli members of parliament pass a new law which allows settlers to remain on Palestinian land.

Controversial at home, and condemned abroad.

Israel's parliament passed a new law on Monday, retroactively legalising settlements built on Palestinian land.

International law says the settlements are illegal, and Israel's Supreme Court is expected to overturn the newly passed law.

The fact that it passed shows the strength of Israeli right-wing parties.

Their opponents say the shift signals a loss of hope for a two-state solution.

What are the legal consequences?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Alan Baker: Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs

Mustafa Barghouti: Palestinian National Initiative

Ben White: Journalist and researcher specialising in Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Source: Al Jazeera