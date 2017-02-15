Millions voted in regional elections seen as a test for diversity.

Local elections in Indonesia are usually just that - local.

Attention is on Jakarta this year.

The polarised vote in the capital is being seen as a test of secularism.

Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, widely known as Ahok, hopes to keep his job.

But the Christian is on trial for blasphemy and his opponents say he's not fit to lead the Muslim-majority city.

So is the election being determined by politics or religion?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Ian Wilson, Lecturer at the Asia Research Centre, Murdoch University

Vedi Hadiz, Professor of Asian Studies, University of Melbourne

Wirawan Adnan, Indonesian Council of Ulama

Source: Al Jazeera News