US President Donald Trump has broken with more than two decades of American support for a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians. He would be happy with one.
Where does that leave international support for the two-state option?
And where does it leave any efforts to resolve the conflict?
Presenter: Hazem Sika
Guests:
Natan Sachs - fellow in the Centre for Middle East Policy at Brookings Institution
Oded Eran - senior research fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies
Amer Zahr - a law professor at the University of Detroit
Source: Al Jazeera News