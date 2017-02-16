US President Donald Trump would back single-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict if both sides agree.

US President Donald Trump has broken with more than two decades of American support for a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians. He would be happy with one.

Where does that leave international support for the two-state option?

And where does it leave any efforts to resolve the conflict?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Natan Sachs - fellow in the Centre for Middle East Policy at Brookings Institution

Oded Eran - senior research fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies

Amer Zahr - a law professor at the University of Detroit

Source: Al Jazeera News