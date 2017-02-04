The US president stands accused of alienating friends and enemies alike.

He's only been in office for less than a month, but US President Donald Trump has made it very clear that it's about the country first.

He's promised to re-establish the US as what he calls the "greatest country" in the world.

During last year's election campaign, his controversial slogan was "Make America Great Again".

But no one is clear on how he intends to do that.

So far he's alienated traditional allies of the US while reaching out to leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin.

And two weeks into his presidency, Trump's foreign policy is still unclear.

In some ways, it mirrors that of former President Barack Obama, while in others, it's a monumental departure.

From Iran to Russia, to the Middle East and Asia - we'll explore the direction Trump's foreign policy is likely to take and what challenges he'll face.

Presenter: Jane Dutton

Guests:

Ibrahim Fraihat - Professor of conflict resolution at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies

Leah Wright Rigueur - Assistant professor of public policy at Harvard University

Scottie Nell Hughes - Political commentator and correspondent with USA Radio Network

Source: Al Jazeera News