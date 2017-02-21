The United Nations says millions are going hungry in the world's newest country.

South Sudan has huge areas of fertile land but many of its people are dying from hunger.

The crisis is man-made, following years of civil war and a collapsing economy.

Government leaders and the United Nations have declared famine conditions in Unity State in the north where around 100,000 people are on the verge of starvation.

The UN says five million South Sudanese - that's about half the population - are in need of urgent help. Around a quarter of a million are severely malnourished.

Is the world failing to help?

Source: Al Jazeera News