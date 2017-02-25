A series of attacks targeted foreign workers and their businesses across South Africa.

South Africa is experiencing a rise in what is being described as "xenophobic" violence.

Locals are accusing migrants of stealing their jobs and blaming them for a high crime rate.

About two million foreigners live in South Africa and a majority of them were born in other African countries, including Zimbabwe, Nigeria and Somalia.

On Friday, police used rubber bullets and stun grenades a demonstration in Pretoria when protesters clashed with migrants.

President Jacob Zuma has condemned the violence, but he also said the authorities will crack down on undocumented workers.

What can be done to calm fears about foreigners working in the "rainbow nation"?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Loren Landau - research professor focusing on mobility and the politics of difference at the African Centre for Migration and Society with the University of the Witwatersrand

Ralph Mathekga - political analyst and research director of the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection

Bongani Mbindwane - policy supporter of the ruling ANC party

Source: Al Jazeera News