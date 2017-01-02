Massacre at Istanbul nightclub claimed by armed group based abroad signifies growing security challenges in the country.

Turkish authorities started 2017 the way much of 2016 had played out, with a manhunt.

Thirty-nine people were killed and many others wounded in an attack on a popular nightclub in Istanbul that has been claimed by ISIL.

The bells had not long finished chiming to herald in the New Year when they were replaced by the sound of gunfire.

Turkey was targeted in dozens of attacks last year, most of which were claimed by ISIL.

How can Ankara deal with the growing domestic security challenges posed by the armed group based abroad?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Ozgur Unluhisarcikli - Director of the Ankara Office for the German Marshall Fund of the United States

Galip Dalay - Research director at Al Sharq Forum

Dogu Eroglu - Reporter with Daily Birgun newspaper

Source: Al Jazeera