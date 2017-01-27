In just seven days, new US President Donald Trump has ordered significant changes in domestic and foreign policy.

Donald Trump has wasted no time in making his mark as the 45th President of the United States.

In only a week, Trump pulled the US out of the Trans-Pacific partnership trade deal, cleared the way for the construction of two controversial oil pipelines and issued an executive order to make it easier to detain and deport undocumented immigrants.

He also ordered the construction of a border wall with Mexico, insisting Mexico pay for it. Mexican President Pena Nieto cancels a planned trip to Washington.

He also issued draft executive orders that, if signed, would freeze the US refugee programme and bar Syrians from it altogether. A travel ban could also be introduced for passport holders from six other Muslim-majority countries.

It's another busy week ahead:

- British Prime Minister Theresa May is the first foreign leader to visit Trump since he took office.

- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's looking forward to meeting him soon

- Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will speak with Trump by phone.

What can Trump's first week in office teach us about the months and years to come?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Charles King Mallory - RAND Corporation and former State Department official under George W Bush

Eric Levitz - New York Magazine

David Bosco - Assistant Professor of International Politics, Indiana University.

